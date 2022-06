Namaste India: See the journey of the first private train to reach Shirdi

Under the 'Bharat Gaurav' scheme, India's first private train will run from Coimbatore to Shirdi's Sai Nagar. This train with a total of 30 coaches will operate thrice a month.

| Updated: Jun 17, 2022, 09:46 AM IST

Under the 'Bharat Gaurav' scheme, India's first private train will run from Coimbatore to Shirdi's Sai Nagar. This train with a total of 30 coaches will operate thrice a month.