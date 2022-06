Namaste India: States step up security for Friday prayers after last week’s violence

High alert in the country regarding Friday prayers. Tight security has been made in UP, Maharashtra, Jharkhand. Drones are being monitored in many districts of UP.

| Updated: Jun 17, 2022, 09:16 AM IST

