Namaste India: Students incited to violence in coaching institutes

In the preliminary investigation of the violence against the Agneepath scheme, a big disclosure has come to the fore. During the investigation it has come to know that the students were incited to violence by the coaching institutes. See this full report.

| Updated: Jun 20, 2022, 10:28 AM IST

