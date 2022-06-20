NewsVideos

Namaste India: Students incited to violence in coaching institutes

In the preliminary investigation of the violence against the Agneepath scheme, a big disclosure has come to the fore. During the investigation it has come to know that the students were incited to violence by the coaching institutes. See this full report.

Jun 20, 2022
In the preliminary investigation of the violence against the Agneepath scheme, a big disclosure has come to the fore. During the investigation it has come to know that the students were incited to violence by the coaching institutes. See this full report.

