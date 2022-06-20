Namaste India: Students incited to violence in coaching institutes
In the preliminary investigation of the violence against the Agneepath scheme, a big disclosure has come to the fore. During the investigation it has come to know that the students were incited to violence by the coaching institutes. See this full report.
In the preliminary investigation of the violence against the Agneepath scheme, a big disclosure has come to the fore. During the investigation it has come to know that the students were incited to violence by the coaching institutes. See this full report.