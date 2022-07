Namaste India: Suspicion of foreign conspiracy in the murder of Umesh Kolhe in Amravati

Suspicion of foreign conspiracy is now being raised in the murder of Umesh Kolhe in Amravati. According to the NIA investigation, the accused had received phone calls from Pakistan, UK and Germany.

| Updated: Jul 20, 2022, 12:03 PM IST

