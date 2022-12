videoDetails

Namaste India: Tejashwi Yadav to lead Bihar coalition in 2025

| Updated: Dec 14, 2022, 12:17 PM IST

After the announcement of Nitish, there has been a political uproar in Bihar. CM Nitish Kumar has announced that in 2025, Tejashwi will lead the Grand Alliance in Bihar. He has no desire to become PM, he just wants to remove BJP in 2024.