Namaste India: The culprit of the attack in Iran's mosque found

|Updated: Oct 27, 2022, 12:56 PM IST
Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the Shia holy shrine gun attack in southern Iran that killed at least 15 people and injured over 40 on Wednesday

