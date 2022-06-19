NewsVideos

Namaste India: The fight starts between Center and opposition over the Agneepath scheme

On the one hand, the anger of the youth about the Agnipath scheme has reached to 16 states, on the other hand the debate has intensified in the political circles as well. The Center and the opposition are constantly fighting over this issue. The Center alleges that the opposition is instigating the youth, while the opposition is adamant on the demand to withdraw the Agnipath scheme.

|Updated: Jun 19, 2022, 09:58 AM IST
On the one hand, the anger of the youth about the Agnipath scheme has reached to 16 states, on the other hand the debate has intensified in the political circles as well. The Center and the opposition are constantly fighting over this issue. The Center alleges that the opposition is instigating the youth, while the opposition is adamant on the demand to withdraw the Agnipath scheme.

All Videos

116th day of Russia-Ukraine war, Zelensky arrives in Odessa
2:1
116th day of Russia-Ukraine war, Zelensky arrives in Odessa
Khabren Khatakhat: Jharkhand bandh today, student organizations announced
2:39
Khabren Khatakhat: Jharkhand bandh today, student organizations announced
Videsh Superfast: India condemns terrorist attack in Kabul
2:0
Videsh Superfast: India condemns terrorist attack in Kabul
Jyotish Guru: Know the solution to your problem through Jyotish Guru
15:34
Jyotish Guru: Know the solution to your problem through Jyotish Guru
Deshhit: Will Government be able to clear doubts of youth on 'Agnipath'?
43:58
Deshhit: Will Government be able to clear doubts of youth on 'Agnipath'?

Trending Videos

2:1
116th day of Russia-Ukraine war, Zelensky arrives in Odessa
2:39
Khabren Khatakhat: Jharkhand bandh today, student organizations announced
2:0
Videsh Superfast: India condemns terrorist attack in Kabul
15:34
Jyotish Guru: Know the solution to your problem through Jyotish Guru
43:58
Deshhit: Will Government be able to clear doubts of youth on 'Agnipath'?
agneepath scheme protest,agneepath scheme,agneepath protest,Agneepath,agneepath protest news,agneepath yojana,agnipath scheme protest,protest against agneepath scheme,agneepath news,protest agnipath,agneepath protest in bihar,agnipath scheme protest live,agnipath protest news,agneepath protest live,agnipath protest live,agniveer scheme protest,bihar agnipath scheme protests,agneepath protest in up,protest against agnipath,protest,