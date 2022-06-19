Namaste India: The fight starts between Center and opposition over the Agneepath scheme

On the one hand, the anger of the youth about the Agnipath scheme has reached to 16 states, on the other hand the debate has intensified in the political circles as well. The Center and the opposition are constantly fighting over this issue. The Center alleges that the opposition is instigating the youth, while the opposition is adamant on the demand to withdraw the Agnipath scheme.

| Updated: Jun 19, 2022, 09:58 AM IST

