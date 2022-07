Namaste India: The month of Sawan begins from today

With the beginning of Sawan month in the country, devotees have gathered in temples in large numbers to worship lord Shiva. At the same time, there is tremendous enthusiasm among the devotees for the Kanwar Yatra.

| Updated: Jul 14, 2022, 11:56 AM IST

