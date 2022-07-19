NewsVideos

Namaste India: Threat to BJP MP Kirodilal Meena

The investigation in the Kanhaiyalal murder case in Udaipur has not been completed yet and in the meantime people helping Kanhaiyalal's family are getting threats. The shocking thing is that MP Kirodi Lal Meena is recieving threats.

|Updated: Jul 19, 2022, 11:08 AM IST
