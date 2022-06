Namaste India: Toxic Gas Leak in Jordan

Jordan Gas Leak: A major incident took place in Jordan on Monday. 10 people died and hundreds were injured due to poisonous gas leak in the southern port of the country. So far 234 people have fallen ill due to the gas leak.

| Updated: Jun 28, 2022, 12:25 PM IST

