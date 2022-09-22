NewsVideos

Namaste India: Two student groups clashed for supremacy in Ghaziabad

|Updated: Sep 22, 2022, 08:15 AM IST
A fight broke out between two student groups outside college in Ghaziabad. There was a fierce fight on the road itself and during this time a car hit the student.

