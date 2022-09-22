हिन्दी
English
मराठी
বাংলা
தமிழ்
മലയാളം
ગુજરાતી
తెలుగు
ಕನ್ನಡ
Business
Tech
World
Health
NEWS
COVID-19
VIDEOS
PHOTOS
GO
Home
Live TV
Latest News
India
Ahmedabad
Bengaluru
Chennai
Hyderabad
Kolkata
Mumbai
Pune
MY MONEY
Entertainment
Hollywood
Music
Bollywood
Television
Regional
Movie Review
Sports
Football
Tennis
Badminton
Other Sports
Lifestyle
Relationship
Travel
Food & Recipes
Fashion
Culture
Spirituality
Business
Economy
Markets
Companies
Real Estate
International Business
Personal Finance
Automobile
World
Asia
Africa
Americas
Australia-Oceania
Europe
Mobility
Viral news
Heart Care
ZNAA’22
MSME Summit
Cricket
Technology
Gadget
Gaming
Internet & Social Media
Apps
Mobile
Live TV
Latest News
India
MY MONEY
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral news
Heart Care
Home
Live TV
Latest News
India
MY MONEY
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral news
Heart Care
ZNAA’22
MSME Summit
Cricket
Technology
X
News
Videos
Namaste India: Two student groups clashed for supremacy in Ghaziabad
|
Updated:
Sep 22, 2022, 08:15 AM IST
A fight broke out between two student groups outside college in Ghaziabad. There was a fierce fight on the road itself and during this time a car hit the student.
×
All Videos
7:33
Rahul Gandhi's big statement on Congress President election
5:20
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat meets Muslim religious leaders
Gujarat: People practice ‘Garba’ in Surat ahead of ‘Navaratri’ celebrations
UP: Under-construction roof of Islamia College collapses in Gorakhpur, rescue operation underway
Tamil Nadu Khadi Craft organises Kolu doll exhibition in Chennai
Trending Videos
7:33
Rahul Gandhi's big statement on Congress President election
5:20
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat meets Muslim religious leaders
Gujarat: People practice ‘Garba’ in Surat ahead of ‘Navaratri’ celebrations
UP: Under-construction roof of Islamia College collapses in Gorakhpur, rescue operation underway
Tamil Nadu Khadi Craft organises Kolu doll exhibition in Chennai
Ghaziabad,Ghaziabad News,ghaziabad latest news,ghaziabd students fight,ghaziabad news today,ghaziabad school news,Ghaziabad school,ghaziabad student death,Student,student made ghaziabad dm,indian student from ghaziabad,student murder in ghaziabad,ghaziabad student commit suicide,students fight,violent student fight,IMT Ghaziabad,Ghaziabad crime,Ghaziabad police,