Namaste India: Uproar over Shahrukh's film 'Pathan'

| Updated: Dec 15, 2022, 12:31 PM IST

MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra has raised questions on the song Besharam Rang from Shah Rukh Khan's film Pathan. Narottam Mishra has said that if the objectionable content is not removed before the release, then a ban on the film will be considered in MP.