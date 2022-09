Namaste India : Waqaf Board bans 'Dastaar Bandi' of politicians in Jammu and Kashmir

| Updated: Sep 21, 2022, 10:05 AM IST

The Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board has banned the Dastarbandi of political leaders at religious places in the state. The leader is angry with the ban on the special ceremony of tying the turban. PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti has targeted BJP on this matter.