Namaste India: Went for ear treatment, hand cut off, marriage broken too - Victim seeking justice

The hand of a girl who had gone to get ear treatment at Mahavir Arogya Sansthan in Patna was chopped off. Not only this, the police also refused to register the FIR of the girl who was a victim of negligence.

|Updated: Sep 04, 2022, 12:44 PM IST
