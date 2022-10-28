NewsVideos

Namaste India: What be the result of Putin-Biden nuclear collision?

|Updated: Oct 28, 2022, 09:17 AM IST
The Biden Administration unveiled a new defense strategy Thursday that puts the U.S. military on a Cold War-footing with Russia for the first time in history.

All Videos

Uttarakhand: A truck full of CNG cylinder overturned in Udham Singh Nagar
1:57
Uttarakhand: A truck full of CNG cylinder overturned in Udham Singh Nagar
Election Commission asks for proof from SP chief Akhilesh yadav
0:51
Election Commission asks for proof from SP chief Akhilesh yadav
Pak Vs Zim T20 WC: Shoaib Akhtar says on Pakistan's poor performance
13:29
Pak Vs Zim T20 WC: Shoaib Akhtar says on Pakistan's poor performance
Namaste India: President of Zimbabwe openly insulted Pakistan with a tweet
5:47
Namaste India: President of Zimbabwe openly insulted Pakistan with a tweet
Khabren Khatakhat: Zimbabwe beat Pakistan by one run in T20 World Cup
9:39
Khabren Khatakhat: Zimbabwe beat Pakistan by one run in T20 World Cup

Trending Videos

1:57
Uttarakhand: A truck full of CNG cylinder overturned in Udham Singh Nagar
0:51
Election Commission asks for proof from SP chief Akhilesh yadav
13:29
Pak Vs Zim T20 WC: Shoaib Akhtar says on Pakistan's poor performance
5:47
Namaste India: President of Zimbabwe openly insulted Pakistan with a tweet
9:39
Khabren Khatakhat: Zimbabwe beat Pakistan by one run in T20 World Cup
Nuclear war,Joe Biden,Putin,Biden,Vladimir Putin,nuclear,putin nuclear,nuclear weapons,biden nuclear,war,biden nuclear weapons,Putin nuclear weapons,biden nuclear armageddon,biden putin,Ukraine war,war in ukraine,President Joe Biden,Russia nuclear weapons,joe biden nuclear warning,ukraine russia war,putin biden,joe biden on nuclear,tactical nuclear weapons,putin nuclear threat,nuclear weapons putin,nuclear threat putin,russia ukraine war,