Namaste India: Who gave cold tea to CM Shivraj!

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's stay at Khajuraho in Chhatarpur district, serving cold tea became costly for an officer. Show cause notice has been issued to him.

| Updated: Jul 13, 2022, 11:02 AM IST

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's stay at Khajuraho in Chhatarpur district, serving cold tea became costly for an officer. Show cause notice has been issued to him.