Who will be the new Vice President of the country

The country will get a new Vice President today. Elections are going to be held today for the post of Vice President and the results of this election will be declared today evening itself. This time in the Vice Presidential election, Jagdeep Dhankhar, the former Governor of West Bengal, is from the NDA side. Jagdeep Dhankhar is facing opposition candidate Margaret Alva.

| Updated: Aug 06, 2022, 11:27 AM IST

