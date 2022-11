Namaste India: Yogi Adityanath's entry in Himachal elections

| Updated: Nov 07, 2022, 10:48 AM IST

Yogi Adityanath is reaching there the next day after BJP promised to bring Uniform Civil Code in Himachal. He has two rallies. Today Priyanka also has an election meeting. Yesterday JP Nadda and Amit Shah had said that if BJP wins, Uniform Civil Code will be implemented.