Namate India: Digvijay grabbed the collar of a policeman.

Bhopal: Congress leader Digvijay Singh fights with the policemen in the election for the post of District Panchayat President in Bhopal, the capital of Madhya Pradesh on Thursday goes viral. He got into a scuffle with the policemen and Digvijay also grabbed the collar of a policeman.

| Updated: Jul 30, 2022, 10:08 AM IST

