Names of passengers aboard the plane surfaced, bodies of 16 passengers recovered

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 15, 2023, 03:00 PM IST

A 72-seater plane has crashed at Pokhara International Airport in Nepal. A horrific accident has happened here. After the accident, the plane started burning and a plume of smoke covered the sky. There were 68 passengers and 4 crew members in the aircraft.