Narendra Modi hits back at Congress during a rally in Telangana on Saturday

| Updated: Nov 13, 2022, 03:58 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hits back at Congress during a rally in Telangana on Saturday. Actually, Madhusudan Mistry of Congress had given an objectionable statement about PM Modi, after which PM Modi hit back saying that some people abuse me morning and evening due to despair, frustration, fear and superstition. Please don't be bothered by it. In the evening, laugh at these abuses, drink tea.