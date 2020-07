Narottam Mishra's big dig on the opposition, said, "Some people sad due to Vikas Dubey encounter"

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra has made a big statement amid questions being raised by the leaders of opposition parties over the encounter of Vikas Dubey, the main accused in Kanpur encounter in Uttar Pradesh. Taking a dig at the opposition, he said that those who were questioning his arrest yesterday were saddened by the encounter today.