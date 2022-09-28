NewsVideos

Narottam Mishra's big statement on PFI ban

|Updated: Sep 28, 2022, 01:42 PM IST
Speaking on the action taken against PFI, Narottam Mishra has said that the Congress of terror sympathizers like Digvijay has always done the politics of appeasement. Watch the interview.

All Videos

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi's reaction on PFI ban
7:38
AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi's reaction on PFI ban
Watch: Allahabad University students dig pit, threaten to bury themselves over fee hike
Watch: Allahabad University students dig pit, threaten to bury themselves over fee hike
PFI Banned: Government should also ban RSS - Lalu Yadav
8:53
PFI Banned: Government should also ban RSS - Lalu Yadav
The investigative agencies found the magazine during the raid on PFI | Watch
3:0
The investigative agencies found the magazine during the raid on PFI | Watch
PFI Banned: PFI wanted to link Muslim youth with terrorist organizations
6:31
PFI Banned: PFI wanted to link Muslim youth with terrorist organizations

Trending Videos

7:38
AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi's reaction on PFI ban
Watch: Allahabad University students dig pit, threaten to bury themselves over fee hike
8:53
PFI Banned: Government should also ban RSS - Lalu Yadav
3:0
The investigative agencies found the magazine during the raid on PFI | Watch
6:31
PFI Banned: PFI wanted to link Muslim youth with terrorist organizations
Narottam Mishra,narottam mishra statement,narottam mishra latest news,narottam mishra today news,MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra,minister narottam mishra,narottam mishra speech,narottam mishra ji,narottam mishra today speech,minister narottam mishra statement,Digvijaya Singh,PFI,Congress leader Digvijay Singh,digvijay singh news,digvijay singh on pfi and rss,digvijay singh latest news,digvijaya singh compares rss with pfi,pfi banned,Breaking News,