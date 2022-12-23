हिन्दी
Videos
videoDetails
Nasal Vaccine to be available in Private Hospitals only
Yashwant Bhaskar
|
Updated:
Dec 23, 2022, 02:18 PM IST
After the approval of government, Nasal Vaccine is available on COWIN platform from today. At present, this vaccine can be taken only from private hospitals.
