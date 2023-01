videoDetails

Nation guard in minus 20 degrees, see this special report of soldiers from LOC

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 01, 2023, 12:09 PM IST

Height of 10400 meters above sea level, 10 inches thick snow cover and minus 20 degree temperature. This is the picture of North Kashmir Line of Control. Where the soldiers of the country are guarding the security of the country in this snowy season.