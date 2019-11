National Cancer Awareness Day: Bengaluru couple's initiative will win your heart

National Cancer Awareness Day is celebrated on November 7th every year in India. The announcement to observe the day was made in September 2014 by Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan. On this day, watch how a couple's worthwhile initiative in Bengaluru is bringing a smile to cancer patients. #NationalCancerAwarenessDay #Cancer #CancerPatient