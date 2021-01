National Girl Child Day, Prime Minister Modi greeted the daughters of the country

24 January, the country is considered National Girl Child Day, on this occasion, many people including Prime Minister Modi greeted the daughters. On the other hand, in Uttarakhand, one daughter is going to become the Chief Minister for one day. A Children's Assembly is being organized in Dehradun today, including Srishti Goswami, who is being made the Chief Minister for one day.