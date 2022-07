National Herald Case: Congress protests continues in Delhi

Congress protests continue in Delhi. Opposition to ED questioning of Sonia Gandhi. Slogans of Murdabad are being raised against the government. Protesters are also burning effigies.

| Updated: Jul 21, 2022, 03:31 PM IST

