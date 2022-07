National Herald Case: Congress uproar in Lok Sabha

Congress MPs create ruckus in Lok Sabha. Congress MPs are protesting in front of Speaker Om Birla with a poster of Sonia Gandhi in protest against ED's interrogation of Sonia Gandhi.

| Updated: Jul 21, 2022, 01:00 PM IST

Congress MPs create ruckus in Lok Sabha. Congress MPs are protesting in front of Speaker Om Birla with a poster of Sonia Gandhi in protest against ED's interrogation of Sonia Gandhi.