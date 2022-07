National Herald Case: ED is questioning Sonia Gandhi

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi has reached the ED office. ED team is interrogating Sonia Gandhi in the National Herald case. Congress leaders are creating a ruckus outside the office.

| Updated: Jul 21, 2022, 02:28 PM IST

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi has reached the ED office. ED team is interrogating Sonia Gandhi in the National Herald case. Congress leaders are creating a ruckus outside the office.