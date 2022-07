National Herald Case: ED to continue questioning Sonia Gandhi post lunch break

In the National Herald case, Sonia Gandhi again reached the ED office. ED will continue questioning post lunch break. The second round of questions went on for about 3 hours.

| Updated: Jul 26, 2022, 05:16 PM IST

