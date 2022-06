National Herald Case: Harish Rawat were also taken into custody

Congress protests against ED summons. At the same time, the police stopped the workers as well as detained many workers. Senior Congress leaders Surjewala, Harish Rawat were also taken into custody.

| Updated: Jun 14, 2022, 01:17 PM IST

