National Herald Case: Rahul Gandhi detained by Delhi Police for protesting against ED's interrogation of Sonia Gandhi

ED continues to interrogate Congress Interim president Sonia Gandhi in the National Herald case and Congress leaders are protesting against it. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who was involved in the protest, has been detained by the Delhi Police.

|Updated: Jul 26, 2022, 05:12 PM IST
ED continues to interrogate Congress Interim president Sonia Gandhi in the National Herald case and Congress leaders are protesting against it. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who was involved in the protest, has been detained by the Delhi Police.

