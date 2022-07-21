National Herald Case: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot holds press conference

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot said in a press conference that ED called Rahul Gandhi last time and questioned him for 50 hours. Today ED has called Sonia Gandhi. The world knows that Sonia Gandhi is an idol of renunciation. He turned down the post of Prime Minister. Who has seen the martyrdom of Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi. Such a woman is being harassed. The government should be ashamed. He is being called for questioning at this age. But if there was anything to ask, then according to age and health, you could go home and ask.

| Updated: Jul 21, 2022, 12:07 PM IST

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot said in a press conference that ED called Rahul Gandhi last time and questioned him for 50 hours. Today ED has called Sonia Gandhi. The world knows that Sonia Gandhi is an idol of renunciation. He turned down the post of Prime Minister. Who has seen the martyrdom of Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi. Such a woman is being harassed. The government should be ashamed. He is being called for questioning at this age. But if there was anything to ask, then according to age and health, you could go home and ask.