NewsVideos

National Herald Case: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot holds press conference

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot said in a press conference that ED called Rahul Gandhi last time and questioned him for 50 hours. Today ED has called Sonia Gandhi. The world knows that Sonia Gandhi is an idol of renunciation. He turned down the post of Prime Minister. Who has seen the martyrdom of Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi. Such a woman is being harassed. The government should be ashamed. He is being called for questioning at this age. But if there was anything to ask, then according to age and health, you could go home and ask.

|Updated: Jul 21, 2022, 12:07 PM IST
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot said in a press conference that ED called Rahul Gandhi last time and questioned him for 50 hours. Today ED has called Sonia Gandhi. The world knows that Sonia Gandhi is an idol of renunciation. He turned down the post of Prime Minister. Who has seen the martyrdom of Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi. Such a woman is being harassed. The government should be ashamed. He is being called for questioning at this age. But if there was anything to ask, then according to age and health, you could go home and ask.

All Videos

National Herald Case: Priyanka will go to ED office with Sonia
8:15
National Herald Case: Priyanka will go to ED office with Sonia
Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi will go to the ED office for questioning today
7:30
Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi will go to the ED office for questioning today
Presidential Election Result 2022: Preparations for celebration in the village of Draupadi Murmu
8:57
Presidential Election Result 2022: Preparations for celebration in the village of Draupadi Murmu
National Herald Case: Sonia-Rahul are on bail - BJP
1:37
National Herald Case: Sonia-Rahul are on bail - BJP
BJP targets Gandhi family
11:14
BJP targets Gandhi family

Trending Videos

8:15
National Herald Case: Priyanka will go to ED office with Sonia
7:30
Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi will go to the ED office for questioning today
8:57
Presidential Election Result 2022: Preparations for celebration in the village of Draupadi Murmu
1:37
National Herald Case: Sonia-Rahul are on bail - BJP
11:14
BJP targets Gandhi family
rajasthan cm ashok gehlot,ashok gehlot pc,Congress,congress on ed,money laundring,National Herald case,sonia gandhi national herald case,National Herald,rahul gandhi national herald case,national herald case sonia gandhi,what is national herald case,rahul gandhi national herald,national herald case latest news,national herald case in hindi,national herald case news,national herald corruption case,National Herald scam,sonia gandhi national herald,Sonia Gandhi,