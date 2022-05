Navneet Rana released from jail

Navneet Rana has been released from Byculla Jail today, sessions court had granted bail to Rana couple yesterday, Navneet Rana's health has deteriorated due to his stay in jail, he is being taken straight to the hospital... 12 days ago Hanuman MP Ravi Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana were arrested by the Mumbai Police in the Chalisa controversy.