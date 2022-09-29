हिन्दी
Videos
Navratri 2022: Death threats for installing an idol of Maa Durga
Updated:
Sep 29, 2022, 01:46 PM IST
In Aligarh, BJP leader Ruby Khan has received death threats for installing an idol of Maa Durga in her house. Police have registered a case and started investigation.
