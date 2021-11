Naxal commander Milind Teltumbde was killed in Gadchiroli Encounter

26 Naxalites were killed in an encounter with the police in the Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra. Commander Milind Teltumbde, a reward of 50 lakhs, was also killed in the encounter. At the same time, Lokesh, a reward of 20 lakhs, was also killed. 4 jawans were also injured during the encounter. Police found a large number of weapons.