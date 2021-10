NCB's lawyers to present their side on the third day of hearing in Aryan Khan Drugs Case

The hearing on the bail plea of ​​actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in the Mumbai cruise drugs case has been postponed again for the second consecutive day in the Bombay High Court. The 23-year-old star son was arrested on October 3 after Narcotics Control Bureau officials disguised drugs raided a cruise ship party.