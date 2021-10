NCP Vs NCB: Is there a conspiracy against Sameer Wankhede?

Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede recorded his statement for more than four hours before a team headed by NCB Deputy Director General (northern region) Gyaneshwar Singh in connection with the departmental vigilance probe into allegations of extortion in the drugs-on-cruise case in which Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was arrested earlier this month.