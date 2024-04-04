Advertisement
Karnataka: 1.5-Year-Old Rescued Alive From Open Borewell

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Apr 04, 2024, 03:40 PM IST
In a heart-stopping incident in Lachyan village, Indi taluk of Vijayapura district, Karnataka, a 1.5-year-old child was miraculously rescued alive after falling into an open borewell. Dramatic visuals capture the heroic efforts of NDRF and SDRF teams as they carry out the daring rescue operation.

