NCW sent notice to Ajay Rai over sexist remarks on Smriti Irani

Shailender Kumar | Updated: Dec 20, 2022, 04:44 PM IST

Congress MP Ajay Rai first made indecent remarks on Smriti Irani, now has refused to apologize. Ajay Rai has said that I will not apologize. So on the other hand, NCW has sent a notice to Ajay Rai on this matter.