NCW takes cognizance of alleged assault on Gargi college students

The girl students of Gargi college are still waiting for their molesters to get arrested. Few students from the all-girls college alleged that they were sexually assaulted on campus during their annual cultural fest, 'Reverie', this week by men who forced their way in while security guards, while the police posted in the area did nothing. The National Commission for Women (NCW) has also taken cognizance of alleged sexual assault on students of Gargi College. A team of the Commission visited the college on February 10 amid the protest rally by the students.