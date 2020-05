NDRF DG SK Pradhan addresses press conference over current situation of super cyclone Amphan

The governments of West Bengal and Odisha worked overtime on Tuesday (May 19) to evacuate lakhs of people from coastal and low-lying areas to shelters as Cyclone Amphan - moving at a speed of 180 km/hr - is predicted to make landfall between Digha in West Bengal and Hatiya islands in Bangladesh today.