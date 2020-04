Nearly 70 people in Delhi put under quarantine after a pizza delivery boy was found to be COVID-19 positive

Nearly 70 people in Delhi put under quarantine after a pizza delivery boy was found to be COVID-19 positive. The people of Hauz Khas and Malviya Nagar areas of South Delhi have been quarantined. He had delivered pizza in these places. Currently, they are under home quarantine, will be tested if they start showing symptoms.