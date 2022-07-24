NewsVideos

Neeraj Chopra creates history, wins silver in World Athletics Championships

Neeraj Chopra has created history by winning the silver medal at the World Athletics Championships. He is the first Indian to win a silver medal in this prestigious competition. Earlier in the year 2003, Anju Bobby George won a bronze medal for the country in the long jump.

|Updated: Jul 24, 2022, 10:12 AM IST
Neeraj Chopra has created history by winning the silver medal at the World Athletics Championships. He is the first Indian to win a silver medal in this prestigious competition. Earlier in the year 2003, Anju Bobby George won a bronze medal for the country in the long jump.

All Videos

Bengal SSC scam: Arpita Mukherjee to appear in court today
5:39
Bengal SSC scam: Arpita Mukherjee to appear in court today
Namaste India: Important meeting of BJP in Delhi today
0:59
Namaste India: Important meeting of BJP in Delhi today
Namaste India: Fire broke out in Texas, America, video went viral on social media
2:3
Namaste India: Fire broke out in Texas, America, video went viral on social media
Namaste India: Fire raging in California, USA
2:18
Namaste India: Fire raging in California, USA
Neeraj Chopra Silver medal: Neeraj Chopra Wins Silver At World Championships
19:10
Neeraj Chopra Silver medal: Neeraj Chopra Wins Silver At World Championships

Trending Videos

5:39
Bengal SSC scam: Arpita Mukherjee to appear in court today
0:59
Namaste India: Important meeting of BJP in Delhi today
2:3
Namaste India: Fire broke out in Texas, America, video went viral on social media
2:18
Namaste India: Fire raging in California, USA
19:10
Neeraj Chopra Silver medal: Neeraj Chopra Wins Silver At World Championships
Neeraj Chopra,neeraj chopra javelin throw,Neeraj Chopra final,neeraj chopra world championship 2022,neeraj chopra world athletics,Neeraj Chopra World Athletics Championships,neeraj chopra world athletics championship,Neeraj Chopra World Championship,neeraj chopra tokyo olympics,neeraj chopra 2022,neeraj chopra world athletics championships 2022,Neeraj Chopra Live,live neeraj chopra,Neeraj Chopra news,neeraj chopra status,neeraj chopra record,Silver Medal,