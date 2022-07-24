Neeraj Chopra creates history, wins silver in World Athletics Championships
Neeraj Chopra has created history by winning the silver medal at the World Athletics Championships. He is the first Indian to win a silver medal in this prestigious competition. Earlier in the year 2003, Anju Bobby George won a bronze medal for the country in the long jump.
