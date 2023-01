videoDetails

Nepal Plane Crash: 40 killed, 5 Indians onboard Yeti Airlines flight

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 15, 2023, 03:40 PM IST

Yeti Airlines aircraft has crashed. There were 72 people including 4 crew members in this aircraft. The incident took place between Pokhara International Airport and Old Airport. At least 40 people have died in the accident. The death toll may increase further.