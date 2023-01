videoDetails

Nepal plane crash: 67 people confirmed dead in the accident, 68 passengers and 4 cabin crew members were on board

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 15, 2023, 07:40 PM IST

A big accident has happened at Pokhara airport in Nepal. Actually, the plane has fallen into the river after colliding with the hill and according to the information received, there were 72 people in the plane. Now the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal has issued a press release in this matter.