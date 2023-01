videoDetails

Nepal Plane Crash | Big news related to Nepal plane crash, bad weather hinders rescue work

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 16, 2023, 10:28 AM IST

All 72 people on board have died in the Nepal plane crash. There is no survivor in this accident. 5 Indians were also involved in this. This statement has been issued by the army of Nepal. Please tell that this crash happened near Pokhara in Nepal.