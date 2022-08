New bench of 3 judges is hearing the Idgah case

A new bench is now hearing the Idgah case in Bengaluru. On Tuesday, the Supreme Court referred the matter to the bench of the Chief Justice.

| Updated: Aug 30, 2022, 06:52 PM IST

A new bench is now hearing the Idgah case in Bengaluru. On Tuesday, the Supreme Court referred the matter to the bench of the Chief Justice.