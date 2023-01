videoDetails

New CCTV footage surfaces in Kanjhawala Case, Sixth Accused Traced outside his house

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 06, 2023, 12:04 PM IST

A new CCTV footage has been found in Delhi's Kanjhawala Girl Accident Case. In this CCTV video, Ashutosh, the sixth accused in Anjali accident case, can be seen outside his house in Rohini.